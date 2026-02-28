A CELEBRATION has been held at Conor House to mark the completion of extensive new renovations.

Conor House, off the Stewartstown Road, is an independent living scheme run by Ark Housing for 35 tenants.

Recent renovations include modern changes to communal areas including the common room, conservatory and guest room.

Marie McConnell, scheme supervisor, said the renovations transformed Conor House from what looked like a "care home to a beautiful space".

"I have got to know all the tenants well over the last year since I am the point of contact for them all," she explained.

Marie McConnell (scheme supervisor) and Angela Jordan (tenant)

"Today is all about a celebration of the recent renovations completed.

"Conor House is not a care home but before the work it sort of did look like one and the tenants wanted to change that.

"We got an interior designer in to design the common room, conservatory, guest room and hallway. It is all shared space for the tenants and they had a big say in the work that was carried out.

"Independent living is so important and is becoming more popular and we are delighted to see Conor House thriving."

Eilish Thornhill added: "I have lived here for five-and-a-half years.

Tenants Eilish Thornhill and Sheenagh Gorman

"I am delighted with the recent renovations. The place has went from looking like a nursing home to a modern and comfortable independent living environment.

"There is a lot of activities for the tenants. I do a breakfast or lunch club every month."