Iconic Bobby Sands mural being restored ahead of hunger strike commemoration

THE iconic Bobby Sands mural on the Falls Road is being restored this week ahead of this weekend's National Hunger Strike Commemoration.

Belfast is the host for the annual commemoration, with republicans from across the island gathering in the city on Sunday to pay tribute to the hunger strikers.

In preparation for the upcoming weekend, one of Belfast’s most iconic landmarks – the Bobby Sands mural – is receiving a fresh coat of paint, ensuring it is in top condition for the event.

The mural, located on the Falls Road at Sevastopol Street, is a major cultural and historical attraction, drawing thousands of tourists each year. The restoration is being carried out by renowned Belfast muralists Micky Doc and Marty Lyons.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Micky Doc said: “It will be a big day here in Belfast for the hunger strike commemoration. You’ve got the run in Colin Glen, you’ve got the march on the Falls Road.

"We were contacted by the Bobby Sands Trust who asked could we give the mural a bit of a spruce up, ensuring it is in top condition for the day.

"The weather is to be good for the rest of the week so we will work away to get it finished.

"So many people stop at this mural every day, especially tourists who stop to take a photo. This week, I think I will have the most famous photographed back in the world."