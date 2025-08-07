2025 Antrim GAA All-Stars is launched at the Devenish

The Fifth Annual Antrim GAA All-Stars event will take place on November 14th.

The launch of the 2025 Devenish Complex GAA Antrim All-Stars has taken place at the popular Belfast venue as it warms up to celebrate sporting excellence in the county for a fifth consecutive year.

The hugely popular awards scheme continues to go from strength to strength as the search for the cream of the junior, intermediate and senior championships in both football and hurling begins in earnest.

The football championships got underway at the weekend while the intermediate and junior hurling championships are already in full swing with the senior series under starters orders this weekend.

Local sports writers were at the Devenish for the launch

O’Neill’s Irish Sportswear is again lending its support to the awards night while local sports journalists will be busy watching and sifting through the various championships and nominating their choices before being forwarded for public vote.

John Tumilty of O’Neill’s Irish Sportswear expressed his delight at partnering Antrim GAA and the Devenish for the fifth year in a row.

“We are proud to once again support the Devenish Antrim All-Stars for the fifth consecutive year,” said John.

“This partnership celebrates the incredible talent and commitment of Antrim’s athletes and reflects our continued dedication to promoting Gaelic Games at all levels. It’s an honour to stand alongside the Devenish in recognising the players who inspire their communities and represent the very best of our sporting tradition.”

Cargin’s senior footballers will be looking to make their own piece of history in 2025 by winning an unprecedented four county titles in a row this year, having managed a hat-trick between 2022 to 2024 and 2018 to 2020, with Creggan Kickhams breaking their neighbours’ monopoly in 2021.

Ruairi Og Cushendall are aiming for a hat-trick of titles in hurling this season to equal the club’s feat in the early 1990s and they begin the defence of their hard-earned crown against O’Donovan Rossa this weekend.

Francis McGuinness, General Manager of The Devenish Complex, said: “We are delighted to once again host the Devenish Antrim All-Stars and celebrate the outstanding achievements of our club’s GAA players.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an event that showcases such dedication, passion, and community spirit. At The Devenish Complex, we’re incredibly proud of our long-standing association with Antrim GAA and O’Neill’s Sportswear — two organisations that represent the heart and soul of Gaelic Games.”

The fifth Devenish Complex Antrim Club Allstars will be hosted at the popular venue on Friday November 14th.