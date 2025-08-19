Gaelic Games: Antrim announce Mark Doran as new Senior Football manager

ANTRIM GAA have officially unveiled Mark Doran as the newest man in the hot seat of Antrim's Senior Football manager.

The Down native has previously coached at the highest level with roles in both his native Down, Clare and Roscommon during his managerial career, but is most renowned for his success at Derry GAA club Slaughtneil.

Doran will replace Andy McEntee as head boss of Antrim with McEntee's three-year reign ending after a devastating loss to Wexford back in June.

In an officail announcement Antrim GAA stated: "Over the past number of years, Mark has been involved at the highest levels of the game, including coaching roles with Down, Clare, and Roscommon senior football teams, and team management with Ballybay and Slaughtneil.

"His contributions have been widely praised across the counties he has worked with, helping teams improve performance and compete at provincial and national levels."

Antrim County Committee Chairperson Seamus McMullan has congratulated Mark on his appointment, saying: “Mark has built a solid reputation as a coach and manager. His depth of experience and understanding of the modern game make him an ideal fit to lead our Senior footballers forward.”

“We wish Mark and the panel the very best and look forward to the 2026 season”.

Doran's management team and backroom staff are still yet to be named but the long awaited announcement comes as Antrim hope to raise their game for next season's football campaign which will no doubt see the Saffrons eye promotion from Division Four and improvement on their Tailteann campaign.