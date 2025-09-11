SOCCER: Cliftonville progress to next stage of NI Football Fund

CLIFTONVILLE Football Club have moved one step closer to plans for a redevelopment of Solitude after their application to the NI Football Fund was approved for progress to the next stage.

The long-awaited NI Football Fund, which was initially announced back in 2011 has finally become available after over 14 years of delays with clubs initially bidding to be eligible for a slice of a £36.2 million pie.

The Reds have applied for £11.8m to redevelop Solitude in North Belfast and after today have secured at least £6million for their proposed development of the stadium. Fellow Irish Premiership side Glentoran also had their application processed to the next stage.

Cliftonville Chairman Kieran Harding said: “I want to take this opportunity of thanking the Board at Cliftonville FC who have spent many days and hours over the past year to prepare our submission.

"This involved developing an initial business case for funding which was assessed before a full application was submitted to the Department for Communities. In particular, I wish to thank our Chief Operating Officer David Begley who led on the process along with our former player Eamonn Seydak and his team at S3 Solutions.

“I also wish to acknowledge the help and assistance of the Northern Ireland Football League for their efforts in bringing the long-awaited funding to the table.

“The club now has a tremendous opportunity to progress with the development of Solitude which can help us realise many of our ambitions. Focus will now turn to the next stages of the process which will again require much effort by all at the club."

The news comes in the wake of a frustrating week off the pitch for the Reds after yet another delay in the potential Canadian Takeover but the fans are no doubt delighted for a potential upgrade to their matchday experience at Solitude.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons

DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Together we are moving forward to achieve real change for the benefit of players, fans and local communities. And we are in this for the long haul.

“It is clear that the need and demand at club level exceeds the current available budget of £36.2million.

“I will be seeking the fair and equitable funding which is due after years of delays during which time capital construction costs have soared.

“I appreciate the hard work that has gone into all of the proposals by applicants, supported by fans and players alike.

“I have visited many grounds during my time as Minister and have seen the level of need first-hand. I know that some will be disappointed today. But this is not the end of the journey.

“I give my commitment today to stay with you and continue to seek further funding to meet the evidenced need.”

Sinn Féin's Communities spokesperson Colm Gildernew said the announcement by the Communities Minister must now face full scrutiny.

“Many clubs who have been included in the announcement will rightly be overjoyed, and I want to congratulate them," said Mr Gildernew. “However, there will be clubs, like Derry City and Coleraine FC, who are deeply frustrated and angered by today’s announcement.

“The announcement by the Communities Minister must be fully scrutinised to ensure equality, transparency and accountability underpin all decisions.

“Sinn Féin wants to see investment across all sports and communities, including support for the GAA to redevelop Casement Park, which is long overdue."

The 20 applications to progress to the next stage, in alphabetical order under each tier of the programme, are:

Tier 1 (project value under £1.5million)

Armagh City

Ballymacash Sports Academy

Lisburn Distillery

Queen’s University

Rathfriland Rangers

Tier 2 (project value £1.5million to £6million)

Ballinamallard United

Ballymena United

Banbridge Town

Bangor

Carrick Rangers

Dergview

Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon

Larne

Lisburn Rangers

Loughgall

Newry City

Oxford Sunnyside

Tier 3 (project value more than £6million)

Cliftonville

Glentoran