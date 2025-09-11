Soccer: Plunkett shock Linfield whilst St James Swifts clinch victory in Steel and Sons Cup

CUP action took precedent in the local football scene this past weekend with some big upsets all across the North as the famous Steel and Sons cup gets underway with the season gearing up as the autumn football period begins.

The first round kicked off on Saturday afternoon with teams from all across Belfast and beyond competing in the dismal weather that can only be expected as summer waves goodbye for another year.

STEEL AND SONS CUP ROUND ONE

Donegal Celtic 1

Greenisland 2

The 'Wee Hoops' kicked off their cup campaign on Saturday afternoon at home to Greenisland but were on the end of a cup defeat despite a great start to the domestic season.

Mark McDowell put the away side in front just before the half hour mark but the Suffolk Road men struck just before the break after Robbie McVarnock was on hand with a great finish to level the game.

The home side huffed and puffed but Willy Bingham's goal on the hour mark proved the difference as Greenisland managed to edge themselves into the next round.

DC suffered a first-round defeat

St Oliver Plunkett 2

Linfield Swifts 1

The shock of the round took place in Lenadoon on Saturday afternoon as St Oliver Plunkett knocked out the Young Blues after a convincing 2-1 victory.

Niall Carmichael's seventh minute goal put the home side in front early on as they looked hell bent on upsetting the Windsor Park boys.

Conall Duffy doubled his side's lead with a neat finish just after the break but Linfield Swifts did get their goal as they struck moments from the final whistle but Plunkett held on for a famous result.

Willowbank 5

Ballynahinch Olympic 0

A blistering opening round for the Beechmount men as they destroyed their countryside opponents with change to spare on Saturday afternoon.

Richard McAvoy opened the scoring within the first minute of play for the Bank and they continued to onslaught the away defence but only doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time when Noel Halfpenny's effort found the net.

Substitute Lee McGuinness ran riot in the second half as he struck just minutes after his arrival on the pitch before Gary Hastings struck a fourth goal of the afternoon. McGuinness then got his brace just before the final whistle to round off an impressive afternoon and earning them a second round qualification.

Swifts took a three goal lead but held on at the death

Larne Olympic 2

St James' Swifts 3

Another Irish League youth side were beaten in the first round of this year's Steel and Sons Cup as St James' Swifts impressed once again this season after they opened with a flawless start to the campaign.

The Swifts rushed into a 3-0 first half lead after Ciaran Hyland opened the scoring on the 12th minute as the striker stayed composed to finish off his early chance. Not long after Hyland doubled both his own and the Swifts' tally on the half hour mark before Ethan McCormick made it 3-0 moments later.

A hefty half-time lead was held on for most of the second period but Daniel McHugh's second yellow saw him dismissed as cracks appeared and Larne did strike two late goals to reduce the deficit.

The ten men of St James' clung on and saw out a big win in Larne.

IFA JUNIOR CUP FIRST ROUND

BELFAST UNITED 9

DESERTMARTIN SWIFTS 0

HOLYWOOD II 10

RED STAR 0

REALTA na CROMOIGE 1

BALLYCASTLE UNITED 2



ST OLIVER PLUNKETT II 3

WELLINGTON REC OLYMPIC 3

(St Oliver Plunkett win 5-3 on Penalties)

ST TERESA'S 6

MAGHERAFELT SKY BLUE RES 0