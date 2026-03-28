A YOUNG Poleglass man is hoping to start an Alliance revolution in West Belfast and believes there is an appetite for political change on the ground.

Shay Fox (19) is an Alliance Party youth member in the West of the city.

Passionate about people and making a difference, Shay is heavily involved in grassroots politics with the party, from knocking doors to dealing with local issues at constituency level.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, he explained: "I started off volunteering in politics when I was about 15-years-old.

"Growing up in West Belfast, all the posters I saw and the people I saw were Sinn Féin. I did volunteering with some activists from Sinn Féin and when I had matured in my politics I realised they weren't my party at all.

"As a young person, I want to see a cross-community future and that is why I joined Alliance.

"Over time, our members in West Belfast have grown. I do a lot of work on the ground. I am involved in work like litter clean-ups, graffiti cleaning, street lights and knocking on the doors to find out what issues people have.

Shay Fox with former Alliance Party deputy leader Eileen Bell on the Falls Road

"We take a note of the issues, go and work on them and deliver a street newsletter on them."

With both Council and Assembly elections on the horizon in 2027, Shay believes there is an opportunity for Alliance to break new ground in West Belfast. Back in the mid-1980s Alliance had two council seats in West Belfast with husband and wife team Will and Pip Glendinning.

"Three years ago when we were knocking on the doors people were very disillusioned and rightly so with the state of politics up at Stormont," he added. "In places like Dunmurry, people feel like they have been left behind.

"The party are really trying to work hard to breach that gap into West Belfast. We want to demand better for West Belfast and the next election will be a really good chance for us.

"Young people like myself are really fed up with divisive politics here. The two big parties prefer to point the finger at each other rather than getting on with tackling issues.

👇Here are 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 of the things I’ve been up-to over the past few weeks.



I have been standing alongside residents and neighbours to 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 across West Belfast.

✉️shay.fox@alliancepartyni.org pic.twitter.com/SISQp8KlA2 — shayfox262 (@shayfox2621) March 21, 2026

"Sinn Féin have held the majority of seats in West Belfast for decades now. We want change and I think that is the bare minimum people deserve.

"I am very excited for the future ahead for Alliance in West Belfast. I have a passion for politics and people.

"I think Alliance is the party that can offer change and the work that we have been doing on the ground reflects that.

"We came off the back of a surge in the last elections and we are hopeful that will continue next year."