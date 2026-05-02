THERE was a combination of joy and sadness in the Falls Park following the end of a special environmental project.

The Peace Plus Community Empowerment Programme was co-ordinated by Falls Community Council. Trainees and volunteers delivered environmental improvements across Falls Park, Musgrave Park and St James’ Community Farm, gaining new skills, making new friends and completing their NICVA-accredited course.

The programme ended last Wednesday with participants coming together to mark the installation of a new pond in Falls Park.

Stevie Corr from Falls Community Council said: "We wanted to take the programme out of a formal office setting and took on board that sometimes we have to accept that not everyone is comfortable with the classroom-based approach.

"We developed the programme with our partners and agreed that it would all be outdoors and that we would use as much as possible the green areas and spaces of West Belfast in which to hold the weekly sessions.

"We used the rooftop garden in the Culturlann, various locations within the Falls Park, Musgrave Park, Bog Meadows and St James' Community Farm.

"We started in January which was always going to be a bit of a gamble given the weather but we managed to hold the sessions every Wednesday and the group went beyond the required ten sessions and ended up doing 12.

"The sessions were all based around the benefits of outdoor working and we managed to use our environment and our rich assets locally to show how these strands are all around us and that nature shows us first and foremost how to work collectively.

"The participants loved the programme and the feedback has been amazing. It is a project that I can honestly say had an impact on those who participated and they didn’t want it to end.

"I would like to thank them and also our partners like the Culturlann, Ulster Wildlife Trust and St James' Farm, but a special word of thanks must go to Micky Culbert and his team within the Belfast City Council Community Outreach Team and the Park Wardens who were amazing with their support, guidance and help."