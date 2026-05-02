ST Anne's Primary School is marking its 70th anniversary this year with a huge 70 runners set to take part in Sunday's Belfast Marathon.

As well as marking the milestone, funds raised will go directly back into the Finaghy school to provide better opportunities, resources, and experiences for the children.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Principal Ciarán Conway explained: "It is the school's 70th anniversary this year. We have had marathon teams over the years but this year we will have 70 runners to mark our 70th anniversary.

"There are 15 staff taking part. I had a knee replacement two years ago and the training has sort of aggravated my knee so I might be taking part on one leg.

"It is all about fundraising. Our PTA has been fantastic throughout my time here. They have replaced every interactive whiteboard in the school. They have paid for refurbishment of rooms. They've paid for ICT equipment, for special educational needs equipment and the money has been spent on the children which is incredible.

"It's actually having a transformative effect on not only the school but the wellbeing of the staff too because staff are now getting the resources that they need.

"Unfortunately, I haven't got the budget to buy those resources, but they're getting the resources they need to meet the needs of the children which is paramount and that fundraising element of it is huge.

"The marathon seems to pull people together and gets a lot of support.

"We'll get a lot of our children who will line the streets with their flags and banners and it'll just pull people together.

"There will be a celebration afterwards where the runners will come together to mark the occasion."

Michael Crawford, from the Parent Teachers Association, added: "We want to try and raise as much as we can for the school. This is a huge school and I am part of a group of dedicated parents that try and help whatever way we can.

"We had 30 runners last year in the marathon. It is a wonderful way to raise money but also to build a bit of community in the school.

"The atmosphere on the day will be superb. It's an amazing commitment from a lot of people to come together to try and help the children.

"One of the P5 classes wrote a song of inspiration. Everyone is totally committed and looking forward to Sunday."

You can donate to the St Anne's PS marathon fundraising page here.