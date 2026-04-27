A 16-year-old boy has died following a two vehicle road traffic collision at Nutts Corner on Sunday morning.

It followed a collision involving a Black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Volkswagen Passat shortly before 8am.

Detective Inspector Stewart from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended alongside emergency partners, and a male passenger in the Passat, who was aged 16 and from the Tipperary area, passed away at the scene.

“The driver of the Passat sustained minor injuries, while two other passengers are still in hospital, including a 10-year-old child who remains in a critical condition.

“The driver of the black Golf has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences.

“The Belfast Road, which was closed as detectives conducted enquiries, has now reopened to motorists.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have digital footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 348 of 26/04/26.”