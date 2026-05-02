A LADYBROOK native who who works at strengthening cultural and businesses connections between Ireland and Canada believes links between the two countries are as important as ever.

Mark Purdy spent his early years of education at Holy Child Primary School before his family immigrated to Toronto in 1971. He was back at the school this week to reminisce and meet current principal Conor Murphy

His family have maintained close links to home over the years, with Mark's sister Martina Purdy a household name in broadcasting having worked as BBC Northern Ireland's political correspondent.

Mark has always been passionate about his Irish roots and strengthened his connections to the Irish community, initially as a Director of the Ireland Fund of Canada.

Mark is a Founding Director of Canada Ireland Foundation and a member of the Foundation’s Corleck Construction Committee, Fundraising Committee and a former member of its Governance Compliance Committee.

He is also an advisory member of the Northern Ireland Business Advisory Council, supporting Northern Ireland’s trade and FDI strategy to help local Irish businesses expand their presence in the Canadian market.

He has also spent the last 25 years in the investment industry, becoming a founding partner and chief investment officer at Arrow Capital Management Inc. Prior to his role at Arrow Capital, Mark held senior roles at BPI Financial Corporation and IBM Canada Ltd.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Mark explained more about his work connecting Ireland and Canada.

"I am on the advisory board of Invest NI and there are 13 of us here from Toronto and surrounding areas and the mandate is to try and connect Northern Irish companies to Canada from a business perspective and also Canadian companies that want to do business in Northern Ireland," he said.

Mark Purdy with wife Emma and Holy Child PS Principal Conor Murphy

"I am also part of Canada Ireland Foundation which is an arts and cultural organisation.

"In Toronto, we have Ireland Park which commemorates the 38,000 Irish Famine migrants who arrived on Toronto's shores between 1846 and 1849. Toronto itself had a population of 20,000.

"Next month, we have the Corleck building opening next month on Toronto's waterfront. It will be technologically advanced, multi-purpose and flexible space that will showcase Irish culture and heritage.

"I think Ireland and Canada are becoming more closely linked.

"In the current environment were people are looking for other avenues, given the issues with trade and tariffs, there is a major push, not only in the Republic, but I think in the North as well.

"I think Northern Ireland is uniquely situated, because it kind of sits in the middle of the gateway to the Republic and also to the European market where the goods can move freely as part of that agreement.

"I am really bullish on the prospects for Northern Ireland. There is a well-educated and good workforce with good productivity and I can only see it growing over the next ten years."