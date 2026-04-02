A WEST Belfast boxer has launched a new app to try and find the best pint of stout across Ireland.

Tyrone McKenna is part of the team behind Stout N' About – a new app that allows you to rate and review pints of stout in bars all over the country.

As well as rating your pints, you can add your friends, see their ratings, and finally settle the debate once and for all — where can you actually find the best pint of stout in Ireland.

"It is a project that has been seven years in the making," explained Tyrone. "Myself and another boxer, Tyrone McCullagh, were having a pint one day and were talking about where to get the best pint of stout in Belfast.

"We came up with the idea of an app for people to rate the best pint in the city and do your own reviews. Another friend works in software development and he came on board to create the app.

"I think the app is really useful for people that go somewhere in Ireland and don't know which pub does a good pint. There is nothing worse than getting a bad pint of stout. The difference between a good stout and a bad stout is chalk and cheese.

"There is also a social aspect to the app, where you can add your friends and see their ratings. When they are out rating, it will pop up and you can meet up and stuff.

"It is a bit of fun too for friends to rate their stout and maybe even do their own bar crawl using the app. It is Ireland-based at the minute, but we are hoping to expand it to England, Scotland, Wales and USA.

"I love my stout like so many people. Before there was always a mindset that only old men drank stout but in recent times there has been a recent surge in young people drinking stout.

"I think more and more people are starting to think about which bar is good for a pint of stout.

"The app is free to download and available on all app stores. Create an account and get rating stout!"

Stout N’ About is available to download for free now from your app store.