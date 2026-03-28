A multi-agency meeting has been held at Rossnareen Flats to address ongoing issues around anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and poor maintenance affecting residents in the area.

Representatives from the Housing Executive, PSNI, a local community group and elected representatives met at the flats to discuss the situation, review actions already taken and to agree further steps to improve conditions for those living in the flats.

Residents have described conditions as unfit to live in, with hallways and stairwells frequently used for loitering and drug use.

Concerns have also been raised about rubbish accumulation and vandalism.

Sinn Féin representatives, who organised the meeting, said it was part of ongoing efforts to improve living standards in the area.

West Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn said: “Families are living here with young children and it’s an absolute disgrace that they have to walk past drug paraphernalia and rubbish on their way to school.

"We have visited these flats numerous times and while we welcome some improvements to date more needs to be done.

"The PSNI will now be increasing patrols in the area and carrying out spot checks in hallways and the Housing Executive have committed to further improvement works."

She said that gutters will be cleaned, communal areas painted and maintained, and damage caused by vandalism repaired.

"The flats will also be prioritised for the External Cyclical Maintenance Scheme, which will bring significant upgrades.”

Councillor Áine McCabe added: “Residents in Rossnareen Flats deserve to live in a safe and clean environment. It is completely unacceptable that people are forced to live in fear in their own homes.

"There must be an end to drug use in communal areas and illegal dumping in the vicinity.

"We’re determined to see real change at Rossnareen Flats and will continue working with all relevant agencies to deliver improvements.”