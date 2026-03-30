A MAN has been charged before the Central Criminal Court with the murder of Denis Donaldson.



The Sinn Féin man was outed as an MI5 and Special Branch agent in December 2005, and was murdered in Glenties, Co Donegal, in April 2006.



The Real IRA admitted responsibility for the 55-year-old Belfast man's killing.



49-year-old Antoin Duffy from Bhráid, Cionn Caslach in County Donegal was extradited from Scotland. He was charged with Mr Donaldson's murder between 3 and 4 April 2006 at Na Dúchoraidh in Donegal.

He is also charged with possession of a shotgun and ammunition at the same location with intent to endanger life.

Mr Duffy is also charged with the attempted murder of a then 28-year-old man, Liam Copeland McGinley, at Meenaboll in Churchill near Glenveagh National Park on 19 November 2007.

He is further charged with possession of a shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life at the same location on the same date.

Mr Duffy has been remanded in custody until 13 April.