Gaelic Games: St Paul's, St Gall's and Rossa all selected for LIVE coverage as Antrim's Football Championship returns

RETURN OF THE MICK: Mick Byrne scored 1-3 despite playing in goal for Rossa on their opening fixture with Aldergrove

THE Belfast trio of St Paul's, St Gall's and Rossa have all been selected as part of the GAA live coverage ahead of their upcoming ties in Antrim's Senior Football Championship.

This weekend will see round two of the Senior Football Championship commence with some intriguing ties which could be make or break for a number of sides in their 2025 championship campaign.

Friday evening will see St Paul's face St Mary's Aghagallon on the Shaws Road as they hope to kickstart their championship campaign after a hammer blow defeat to high-flying St Brigid's a fortnight ago.

The men from the Shaws road will be hoping they can repeat their previous feat which saw them clinch a convincing win over their opponents in last season's league campaign.



A win is much needed for St Paul's if they hope to progress in their first Senior Championship for almost a decade.



St Gall's welcome Ballymena to Milltown on Saturday evening knowing a win would confirm their first group stage progression in half a decade for the West Belfast club.

The opening round of this year's championship saw St Gall's break their most unwanted record of four campaigns without registering a win in the Senior Championship. However, a resounding victory at Hannahstown where they beat Lámh Dhearg has set the 2010 All-Ireland winners on course to get through to the quarter-finals.

BOUNCE BACK: St Paul's look to bounce back from their opening game defeat to St Brigid's

Ballymena know that victory is a must if they are to avoid an early exit in their debut campaign in the championship. This contest is arguably the tie of the round with All Saints having previously won at Milltown during the league campaign.

Rossa will be hopeful they can build on their massive away win on the Airport Road when they pipped Aldergrove in their opening game to earn a top two spot in the group on the opening weekend.

They face last year's finalists Portglenone at Rossa Park knowing victory would guarantee them a spot in the last eight. The return of county stars Michael Byrne and Dominic McEnhill could prove pivotal for their chance of glory once more.

Antrim GAA confirmed that St Paul's v Aghagallon (Friday 15th August) and Rossa v Portglenone (Saturday 16th August) will be available on Antrim GAA's official streaming platform InPlayer for a fee of £9.

Free LIVE matchday coverage will also be available on Belfast Media for both St Paul's v Aghagallon and St Gall's v Ballymena respectively.

Full match reports and weekend roundu-ps will also be available inside the Andersontown/North Belfast news weekly paper - On sale every Wednesday evening.

FULL FIXTURES:

Group A

Tir na nOg v Dunloy - Sat 16th August - 6:30pm

St John's v Cargin - Sun 17th August - 3:30pm

Group B

Rossa v Portglenone - Sat 16th August - 6:30pm Live INplayer

Con Magee's v Aldergrove - Sun 17th August - 2:00pm

Group C



St Gall's v Ballymena - Sat 16th August - 6:30pm Live BelfastMedia

Creggan v Lamh Dhearg - Sun 17th August - 4:00pm

Group D

St Paul's v Aghagallon - Fri 15th August - 7:00pm Live BelfastMedia/Inplayer

Ahoghill v St Brigid's - Fri 15th August - 7:00pm