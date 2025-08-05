History made during clash of the ash and hickory at Corrigan Park

ON Saturday at Corrigan Park the clash of ash against hickory signified that what was happening on the pitch was different and exciting. Like the planning of the compromise rules matches between an Antrim select GAA hurling team and a shinty men’s team from Stirling and Lanarkshire, and an Antrim select camogie team and a shinty ladies’ team from the Isle of Skye, everything about this game was different.

Between the Stick was an initiative that was the brainchild of Rev David Moore, a Presbyterian minister working in West Belfast. When he pitched the idea to Collie Donnelly of Antrim GAA/St Johns GAC, the momentum was unstoppable.

Action shot from the ladies game

Saturday saw the culmination of all the plans coming to fruition, with a great spectacle of sport and camaraderie on the pitch. Even the crowd reflected the essence of togetherness, with many Presbyterians venturing to Corrigan Park for the first time to witness the fantastic sporting event.

Rev David Moore was joined by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, a keen sportsman himself. The Moderator met the teams and the various GAA dignitaries and officials.

Commenting on the day, Dr Gribben said: “In thanking all those involved in today’s event, I would especially like to thank those from Antrim GAA and St John’s GAC for their warm welcome. Sport has so much to offer in terms of bringing communities together, we recognize this may not always have been the case, but today, this event has been an excellent example that we have more in common than divides us.”

Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, and the Chair of County Antrim GAA, Seamus McMullan, with some of the ladies shinty team

Referring to his theme for the year, ‘A hope and a future in Jesus’, Dr Gribben said, “Sport has always been able to bring hope in dark times, but as a minister of Jesus Christ, I recognize that real lasting hope comes from the life and work of Jesus Christ.”

In welcoming the teams and the dignitaries to Corrigan Park, Séamus McMullan, Chair of Antrim GAA said: “The event today, has come from a place of friendship, a friendship between the two originators and organisers, Rev David Moore and Collie Donnelly. These men have reminded us that our Gaelic sport has a history and a heritage that can bring us together and we in Antrim GAA are delighted to co-host this event with the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.”

Moderator, Rt Rev Dr Trevor Gribben, Collie Donnelly (Antrim GAA/St John’s GAC), Rev David Moore, and the Chair of County Antrim GAA, Seamus McMullan, with the Co Antrim ladies team

On the pitch, while the atmosphere was one of friendship and camaraderie, this did not in any way lesson the competitiveness and vigour of the games. The first match between the men’s team ended with the Ireland team winning by 4-13 to Scotland’s 3-2. In the ladies’ match, again Ireland ran out the winners, the score being Ireland 1-9 to Scotland’s 2-0.