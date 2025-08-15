MATCHDAY LIVE: St Paul's blitzed by Aghagallon in Senior Championship bout

ST Paul's must win if they are to kepe their championship hopes alive

ST PAUL'S welcome Aghagallon to the Shaws Road on Friday evening knowing a win is a must if they are to keep their hopes of progression into this year's Antrim Senior Championship alive.

The red and white hoops previously ran out nine point victors over their opponents back in June during the league encounter between the sides and will be hopeful of a similar result this evening.

St Paul's begin the evening in bottom spot after their thrashing at the hands of the Biddies in their opening game, meanwhile Aghagallon sit just one spot above their opponents after a shock defeat to Ahoghill.

LIVE coverage will be available below with scores as they happen and updates from St Brigid's v Ahoghill throughout the evening.

Throw-In: 19:00 (7pm)

LIVE SCORE: (HT 1-2 - 0-9)

St Paul's 2-6

St Mary's Aghagallon 2-19

1' And we are off on the Shaws Road

2' Conall Duffy strikes the opener for the home side as he catches a loose ball

5' St Paul's miss the opportunity to go two up early on as Aghagallon reply through John Hannon with a short range free.

6' Hannon makes it two from two for frees as St Mary's take the lead

10' Hannon hits his third this time the forward bursts through the St Paul's back line and places a lovely effort between the posts.

14' Mark McAfee strikes a lovely score for the travelling side

18' Caoimhin Kavanagh strikes a lovely point for St Paul's before Adam Loughran dispatches a point in reply for St Mary's.

19' Caoimhin Duffy is brandished with the first yellow as Aghgallon up a gear and strike another score

25' Enda McCartan puts another score between the posts as St Paul's are showing to be feeling the pressure in this opening half.

27' John Hannon extends his sides lead with his free

30' Hannon again as the away side lead by SEVEN scores

31' PENALTY ST PAUL'S RIGHT AT THE END OF THE HALF AS NIALL MCSTRAVICK TAKES A HEFTY HIT

32' GOAL!!!! Conall Duffy slots his penalty into the left hand corner

Half-time: St Paul's 1-2 Aghagallon 0-9

Half-time synopsis

The homeside have lacked defensive discipline in the opening half as they gifted far too many frees in favour of their opponents as the sharpshooter that is John Hannon dispatched of four frees in that opening half.

A late Duffy penalty softens the blow but St Paul's need to up the ante in the next 30 minutes or face an exit from this year's competition.

HALF-TIME at Pairc Naomh Pól@StPaulsGAC 1-2 0-9 @aghagallongaa



A strong half from the hosts as they show their Senior Championship prowess but a late Conall Duffy penalty on the stroke of the half keeps St Paul’s within 5 at the break



Follow Live:https://t.co/Yk8wRGXgYR pic.twitter.com/vHr8XQCpd0 — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) August 15, 2025

HALF-TIME SCORES ELSEWHERE:



Ahoghill 0-2 St Brigid's 1-12

Second Half:

31' Ruairi McCann strikes a point instantly for the Greens

32' Caoimhin Duffy replies with a lovely score for St Paul's

33' Enda McCartan strikes another point for his side replenishing a five score lead

35' Rogers-Duffy finally gets his name on the scoresheet after a well taken free

36' Conall Duffy picks the ball in space and quickly clips the effort between the posts to reduce it to three

40' Hannon strikes a lovely score after blitzing through the red and white hoops defence

43' Eunan Walsh with a fantastic two-pointer for St Mary's

44' Walsh again with a terrific two-pointer once again

45' Enda McCartan strikes again Aghagallon have been relentless in the last five minutes

45' GOAL!!!! - Adam Loughran capitalises as he slips his effort past the St Paul's netminder and extends Aghagallon's lead to 12 points.

50' Rogers-Duffy strikes a free for St Paul's as they hope to mount a late comeback

56' The home side have huffed and puffed but have struggled to break down the strong St Mary's backline as each pass tends to be the wrong choice.

58' GOAL!!! - Loughran hits a brace of goals for his side and all but ends this tie as he powers his effort beyond the keeper and into the far corner

60' Hannon strikes another to increase it to a gargantuan 15-point lead

61' GOAL!!! - James Farrell strikes for St Paul's after his effort proves too powerful for the St Mary's shot stopper merely a consolation at this stage.

62' Ruari McCann gets in on the act again and rounds off the scoring as his point sees the whistle blown.

FULL-TIME:

SFC Group D

St Paul's 2-6

St Mary's Aghagallon 2-19

St Paul's hopes of Senior Championship glory are ended as they become the first side knocked out of this seasons competition after being dominated by the seasoned veterans of Aghagallon who really looked a completely different outfit to the side which lost a crunch relegation battle eight weeks ago on the very venue.

Full Match Report to Follow