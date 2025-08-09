MATCHDAY LIVE: Gort clinch Junior Championship knockout spot after win over Lámh Dhearg

CRUNCH TIME: Gort and Lámh's face off in Group Two decider

LÁMH DHEARG face Gort na Mona in a West Belfast clash at the Bearpit this evening as the sides face off in the crunch tie in Antrim's Junior Hurling Championship Group B.



The men from Hannahstown enter the tie knowing it is a must-win or face the potential exit at the group stage this season following a three point defeat to Glen Rovers a fortnight ago.

The Mona-By-Pass men will be hoping to upstage their Belfast rivals as a win would secure at least a quarter-final spot.





FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

LIVE FROM THE BEAR PIT!!



FULL-TIME: Lámh Dhearg 3-11 Gort na Móna 3-16

1' GOAL!! Conor McCann strikes an early penalty for Gort

7' Darren Boyd strikes another point from play to cancel out Adam Murray's Free

12' Patrick McCaffrey strikes a fantastic score to extend Gort's lead

13' Adam Murray points again for Lámh's from a free

15' NO GOAL! Murray looked to have levelled it after a scramble on the goalline saw his effort trickle in, but the referee opted for a free out deeming the Lámh's forward to have used his hand.

16' McConville strikes a fantastic point from far out the left wing

18' GOAL!!! LÁMH DHEARG STRIKE A GOAL THROUGH PATRICK MERVYN - A Direct strike from the midfield evades the Gort backline and ends up in the back of the net. Scores now level.



22' Conor McCann gets a yellow after a chop down in the Gort Attack.

25' Desy McClean points his second free of the evening for Gort, sending his side ahead by the minimum.

27' Darren Boyd points for Gort to extend their lead but Odhran Waldron replies for the Lámh's instantly

29' On the stroke of half-time Lámh Dhearg level the score as Donal Martin takes his score well.

30' Ryan Diamond puts Lámh Dhearg in front for the first time!! - The Half-back strikes from distance and watches his effort sail between the posts.

32' Waldron and Henry cancel each other out as the half time whistle is blown by Referee Lorenzo McMullan.

HALF-TIME: LÁMH DHEARG 1-7 - 1-7 GORT NA MONA

31' AND WE ARE BACK! Both sides will be hoping for a better half of action than the first in this MUST-WIN Championship Battle

32' Manus McMullan strikes an effort from distance for Gort to put them ahead by the minimum.

33' PENALTY LÁMH'S

33' GOAL!!! - LÁMH DHEARG STRIKE FROM THE SPOT - Conor McConville drills it to the left

34' GOAL!!! - Manus McMullan flicks an effort from close range and diverts the ball past the Lámh Dhearg netminder to restore their one-point lead.

38' Adam Murray restores parity between the sides as the Lámh Dhearg forward strikes another from the free position.

42' Desy McClean strikes another free for the Mona-By-Pass men before Neill Henry strikes a fantastic long range point for Gort

45' Adam Murray thumps another free between the uprights for Lámh Dhearg reducing their deficit to the minimum with 15 minutes remaining.

47' Dan Murray strikes a great effort over the bar for the Hannahstown men to level proceedings.

49' GOAL!!! - Patrick McCaffrey drives through the Lámh Dhearg back line and drills an effort beyond the keeper, despite a last ditch clearance from the Hands back line the slíotar crept over the line.

50' Thomas McCaffrey adds another for Gort but Adam Murray replies with a free.

53' Darren Boyd strikes a point for Gort to extend their lead to five with less than ten mins remaining.

55' Thomas McCaffrey and Desy McClean strike and put clear daylight between the sides at the Bearpit.

56' Lámh's have five minutes to save their championship campaign.

57' Desy McClean strikes another great free to extend his sides lead.

58' GOAL!!! - Sean Paul Gibson drills an effort into the top-corner of the net for the Lámh's as they make a late fist of a comeback

63' FULL-TIME - Gort clinch their second win of the Championship campaign and secure passge to the knockout phase! Lámh Dhearg have it all to do in a fortnight's time as they face Ballymena at Hannhstown.