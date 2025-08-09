Hannahstown Credit Union announce sponsorship of Lámh Dhearg annual golf classic

LÁMH DHEARG are pleased to announce that their annual Golf Classic will be sponsored by Hannahstown Credit Union.

Hannahstown Credit Union will be the main sponsor of their forthcoming Annual Golf Classic which takes place on Friday 22nd August at Balmoral Golf club with fun for all involved to be had.

Credit Union Interim Chairperson Mary Nesbitt commented on their delight to sponsor such and event with Lámh Dhearg.



“We are delighted to be the main sponsor of the Golf Classic as Lámh Dhearg play such a major role in the Hannahstown Community which we work with and serve so well.”

Lámh Dhearg Club Chair Peter Kane showed his appreciation for the sponsorship from the local non-profit organisation.



“We at Lámh Dhearg GAA are very appreciative of the generous support from the Hannahstown Credit Union and look forward to continue the partnership in years to come.“



Lámh Dhearg's annual event takes place at Balmoral Golf Club on Friday August 22nd with tee off set for 12pm.