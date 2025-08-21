GAA round-up: A mixed round for city dwellers as St John's, Rossa and Lámh's fall to late defeats in SFC

STILL A CHANCE: Rossa know they must win their final match against Glenravel to qualify for the quarters

ROUND Two of the Senior Football Championship saw some definitive results across the county as fates in all three groups were decided last weekend. The final match day in a fortnight's time could prove decisive at both ends of the tables with relegation and knockout places up for grabs.

Group A

Tír na nÓg 5-8

Dunloy 4-15



Any doubters of Dunloy's focus across both codes was put to bed on Saturday as they ran out comfortable victors despite a late flurry of goals from Randalstown proved insufficient as the championship top scorers continued their attacking prowess with empasis.

The Elliot brothers were on fine form once again as they showed dominance in the attacking third as Dunloy racked up an impressive lead to kill the game with almost a full half to spare.

CRASH-OUT: The Johnnies suffered a late defeat to be knocked out of the championship

St John's 1-11

Cargin 4-15



Despite a hefty full-time score, this game was far from a 'gimme' for Erin's Own as the Johnnies had the game in their hands with just a quarter of an hour to play, but a disastrous black card saw the home side reduced to 14-men after Padraig Nugent was sent off.

From then St John's looked out of time when Kevin O'Boyle struck a second Cargin goal and it was shortly after when three and four followed for Erin's Own when Benan Kelly and Conchuir Johnston saw green flags raised as the curtain fell for the Corrigan Park faithful as they exited the championship this season.

Group B

Rossa 0-12

Roger Casement's Portglenone 2-14

Rossa fell to a late Portglenone comeback on Saturday evening as two second half goals from the travelling side were enough to push them over the line on the Shaws Road. Goals from Sean Byrne and a late finish from Michael Hagan proved the difference in the affair.

The defeat leaves the Jeremiahs with it all to play for in their final group game as they face Glenravel in a fortnight's time with a win for either side being the decider for Group B's second place.

Con Magees Glenravel 3-14

St James' Aldergrove 2-11



A tightly knit affair between the bottom dwellers in Group B saw Glenravel exercise their home advantage to clinch the all-important victory over St James' on Sunday afternoon.

The travellers came out of the block early on and found themselves with a healthy five-point lead inside the opening 20 minutes but a scoring streak courtesy of Ryan McQuillan, Fergus Miskelly and Eamon Ward was enough to swing momentum back for the North Antrim natives.

Group C

Creggan Kickhams 2-16

Lámh Dhearg 2-11

A late Joe McAteer strike wrapped up a hard fought five-point victory for Creggan over Lámh Dhearg which saw them advance to the quarter final of the Antrim Senior Football Championship as they set their sights on defending their title.

The sides were level after an evenly matched opening half and were still tied going down the home straight, though with the Lámhs trailing by two points and desperately pushing for a share of the spoils, Kickhams countered and McAteer slotted home the insurance goal.

GOOD FORTUNE: St Gall's ended their five-year Championship curse on Saturday evening with victory

St Gall's 4-16

All Saint's Ballymena 1-19

A strong second-half from the St Gall's offensive regime proved pivotal as the Milltown men clinched their first quarter-final in Antrim's Senior Football in half a decade after they rounded off a six-point victory over newcomers Ballymena.

Niall Burns starred on a hot evening in the Bog Meadows as the forwards blistering pace and eye for scoring proved to be the key difference despite a half-time lead of four for the travelling side.

St Gall's prevailed and now face Creggan in a battle for the top spot.

Group D

St Paul's 2-6

St Mary's Aghagallon 2-19

It was a case of deer in the headlights on Friday evening as St Paul's fell to a devastating defeat at the hands of St Mary's on the Shaws Road.

An inspired Adam Loughran was on song for the Greens as they put St Paul's to the sword and blew them away with change to spare after a tight first-half had given St Paul's hope, but they struggled to cope with pressures of life in the top tier and fell to a hefty 13-point defeat to end their championship hopes.

SUCCESS: St Brigid's are through to another quarter-final

Ahoghill 3-11

St Brigid's 2-26

The Biddies clinched another impressive victory in this season's championship to earn their spot as quarter-finalists once more after a tremendous second half which saw three two-pointers courtesy of Reuben Carleton to blow away their North Antrim opponents.



Both sides went into the game off the back of impressive opening round victories and despite Ahoghill's acceptance of relegation to the second tier they gave a battling effort and set up a final day clash with St Paul's which still gives them hope of qualification.

The championship will resume in two-weeks time with the final fixtures set for neutral venues across the weekend of 5th, 6th and 7th of September with throw-ins and venues to be confirmed.