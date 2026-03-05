TIME is running out (literally) to register for the annual SPAR Craic 10k on St Patrick's Day.

This year, more than six thousand runners will once again take to the streets of the city for the SPAR Craic 10k — a celebration of sport, community, and culture at the heart of the city’s festivities.

Beginning at Belfast City Hall and finishing in the vibrant atmosphere of Ormeau Park, the SPAR Craic 10k has grown since 2015 into a firm city favourite.

SPAR Craic 10k sponsors Duality Healthcare is the largest and fastest-growing primary care provider in NI, offering individuals, families and businesses instant access to private GP care, scanning, medicals, wellness screenings, mental health support and a range of additional services.

Duality is committed to delivering patient centred care that is affordable, accessible and stress-free.

Laura O’Neill, Marketing Executive, Duality Healthcare said: "Duality Healthcare is proud to sponsor Aisling Events' SPAR Craic 10K, coinciding with the opening of our flagship Belfast clinic on 19 Bedford Street and reinforcing our commitment to accessible, affordable and reliable healthcare in the city centre and beyond."

There is still time to take part in the event with late entries still available but organisers expect these to sell out very soon.

They are available on a first-come, first-served basis due to huge demand and a large number of people on the waitlist.

To secure a place, you must register in person at our office. Late entries will cost £25.

Our offices address is:

Aisling Events, 43-45 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 4PD

You can contact Aisling Events for opening hours on 07517468844.