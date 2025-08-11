Racist attack on house and vehicles in Rathcoole 'abhorrent'

RACIST ATTACK: Two cars were set alight, while damage was caused to a window and door at a nearby property, which was also targeted with graffiti. Pacemaker

A RACIST attack on vehicles and a property in the Rathcoole area of North Belfast has been described as “abhorrent’.

Two cars were set alight, while damage was caused to a window and door of a nearby house, which was also daubed with a graffiti death threat.

The message read: 'Move out or be burnt.'

The attack happened in the East Way area of Rathcoole shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday night.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a local family who have been left shaken.

“Thankfully, no physical injuries were reported. My thoughts and solidarity are with the man, woman and the three young children who were inside the property at the time.

“Those involved in this vile behaviour must be brought to justice and face the full force of the law for their actions.

“There is never any justification for racism. It’s disgusting and must always be faced down.”

PSNI Inspector Brown said: “Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported by the family who were inside the house at the time – a man, a woman and three young children – although they have been left shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and at this time we are treating this as arson with a racially-motivated hate element.

“We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which may assist us, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1867 of 09/08/25.”

The PSNI said people can also make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org