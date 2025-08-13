Soccer: Belfast clubs enjoy key wins as Irish Cup kicks off

UP FOR THE CUP: Willowbank will face Donegal Celtic in Round Two after both sides enjoyed key victories

LAST weekend saw the opening fixture's in this season's Clearwater Irish Cup with action from clubs based all across North, West and South Belfast as they bid to try and make the impossible seem possible in this year's competition.

CLEARWATER IRISH CUP ROUND ONE

Markethill 2-5 Donegal Celtic

The wee Hoops opened their Irish Cup campaign with a thumping three-goal victory away to Markethill on Saturday afternoon.



A brace from Paul Scullion and Anthony Nelson hat-trick saw DC edge their tie over Markethill.



Donegal Celtic went two goals ahead thanks to Paul Scullion and Anthony Nelson in the 11th and 36th minutes. The home side pulled a goal back before Paul Scullion scored a third for Celtic in the 53rd minute before Anthony Nelson grabbed another after 55 minutes. Time was running down when the home side got a second goal before Anthony Nelson completed his hat-rick in the 80th minute to seal the win.

Rosario 1-2 St James' Swifts

A late Christopher Heaney winner earned the Swifts entry into Round Two at the expense of South Belfast side Rosario.

The first half played out a 0-0 draw as the away side enjoyed the pick of the chances. The home side went in front in the 50th minute. The Swifts then levelled thanks to Ciaran Hyland in the 68th minute before the away side got the winning goal thanks to Christopher Heaney in the 82nd minute.

CUP-RUN: Willowbank enjoyed a 3-0 victory away to St Mary's

Dumurray YM 8-6 Inspired Talents (AET)



Dunmurray YM clinched an extra-time victory over Inspired Talents on Saturday afternoon in a 14-goal thriller.



The teams were locked together on six goals apiece at the end on normal time forcing an extra 30 minutes to be played. The home side struck two goals in the 97th and 118th minutes thanks to goals from Denver Taggart and Justin Armstrong to seal their progress.

Malachians 1-2 Glebe Rangers

Glebe got off to the perfect start after just nine minutes when David Greer opened the scoring before Malachians equalised after 15 minutes. Glebe were always in the game and took the lead again after Jordan Harrison scored in the 74th minute with the goal seeing Glebe into the next round.

Ambassadors 4-1 Belfast Celtic

Belfast Celtic had their hopes of Irish Cup glory ended at the first round after they were hammered by Ambassadors on Saturday afternoon. The Hoops went in at half-time two goals behind but got back into the game after Christopher McDonal's effort found the back of the net but two second-half goals spelled the end of their Irish Cup efforts this season.

HEARTBREAK: Belfast Celtic fell to a 4-1 away defeat on Saturday

Crumlin Star 5-0 Mossley



A first-half brace from David Fearon set Crumlin Star on their way to a five-nil thumping over Mossley at the Cricky on Saturday afternoon. The Ardoyne side scored three goals inside 30 minutes to all but secure their second round entry. Two goals in the final five minutes crowned off an impressive display as Aidan Lillis scored with a tidy finish to round off the scoring.



St Mary's Newtownabbey 0-3 Willowbank



A clash of North v West in the opening round saw West take the spoils after a six minute double courtesy of Lee McGuinness and a spot-kick from Ryan McAreavey put the Beechmount side 2-0 up early on.



St Mary's pushed but to no avail as Marty Meighan hammered the final nail in the coffin when his strike hit the net three minutes from time and sent his side flying into the second round after an impressive away victory in Newtownabbey.

Clearwater Irish Cup Round Two fixtures: Ties to be played on Saturday, September 13

1st Bangor v Dromara Village

Abbey Villa v Coagh United

Ards Rangers v Ballymoney United

Ballymacash Rangers v 18th Newtownabbey OB

Bryansburn Rangers v Immaculata

Castlewellan Town v Maiden City

Colin Valley v Lisburn Rangers

Craigavon City v Lower Maze

Crumlin Star v Holywood

Crumlin United v Portaferry Rovers

Dergview v Ballyclare Comrades

Desertmartin v Drumaness Mills

Donegal Celtic v Willowbank

FC Mindwell v Seagoe

Glebe Rangers v Ambassadors

Hanover v Tullycarnet

Killymoon Rangers v Newry City AFC

Kilmore Rec v Newtowne

Knockbreda vWellington Rec

Larne Tech. OB vWakehurst

Moyola Park vSt. Luke's

Newbuildings United vBanbridge Rangers

PSNI v Comber Rec

Rathfriland Rangers v Albert Foundry

Richhill AFC v Grove United

Seapatrick v Heights

Shamrock v Finaghy

Sirocco Works v Fivemiletown United

St. James' Swifts v Dunmurry YM

St. Mary's YC v Lisburn Distillery

Strabane Athletic v Newmills

Woodvale v Dollingstown