Soccer: Reds summer signing Campbell pleased with early impact

SUMMER SIGNING: Rhyss Campbell netted a brace in his first start for the Reds last weekend

NEW Cliftonville signing Rhyss Campbell believes he is beginning to gel with his new team-mates following his arrival at Solitude last week.

Campbell netted twice against Newington in his first pre-season appearance and featured against Ballyclare in the 3-0 win at the weekend.

The former Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine winger was delighted with his first impact after a quiet pre-season.

“Yeah, it was brilliant, I suppose friendlies and goals don't count but it’s always nice to get off the mark and play in front of the fans for the first time and get my feet going again and I'm really pleased with the goals.

“The best way to gel with the group I believe is playing with them on the pitch. I’ve got that done with the two games last week," said Campbell.

The 26-year-old revealed that the move was in progress for a few weeks admitting he needed to stay at Coleraine for longer than he would have after drifting in and out of the starting line-up last season at the Showgrounds.

“The move was in progression for a couple of weeks,” Campbell revealed.

“The way things fell and the way things ended up, I probably had to stay at Coleraine for a wee bit longer than I would have liked.

“Thankfully, I’ve got it done now and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead at Cliftonville," said the dynamic winger.

FROM COLERAINE WITH LOVE: Campbell netted nine times for the Bannsiders last season

Cliftonville's new star feels that his reassurance over game-time promised by manager Jim Magilton was the big reason for his move to the Reds this summer

“As a footballer you want to play and I felt like the season I had before at Coleraine, I felt going in to the season that I wanted to be playing more, and I wasn’t getting the reassurance off the manager. I had to take matters into my own hands and play for club that really wanted me.

“Jim, to be honest, really wanted me and I feel it is the right move for me and that is the most important thing."

The Tyrone native is excited with the ambition of his new employers and his hopes for further cup success and league improvement in the campaign ahead.

“Cliftonville are a massive club with great ambition,” insisted Campbell.

“I feel like we can build on what we’ve done over the past two seasons, we can do well and push up the league a little bit more and keep pushing for the Irish Cups and League Cups. For myself, it has been a bit of a stop-start in pre-season. I haven't played much football to be honest with Coleraine because the move was in the pipeline.

"It was my first football last week and on Saturday and I’m just building up my sharpness still and hopefully on Sunday against Bangor, it will come into fruition”.