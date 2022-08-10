Free health MOTs and breast screening at Tullymore

BUS: Staff at the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum will welcome the Action Cancer Big Bus to the centre on Thursday

THE Action Cancer Big Bus is set to visit the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum at Tullymore on Thursday.

The bus will be offering free health MOTs to those aged over 16, alongside breast screenings for women aged 40 to 49 and over 70s.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News ahead of the event, Rory Flanagan from the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum said that this visit is a response to chronic underfunding of services within the area.

"We have surveyed the local community over recent weeks and months. One of the main issues arising is the lack of availability for health appointments and services due to chronic underfunding.

"We have been promoting health activities as part of our strategic plan over the last five years and we are continuing to push this on the back of the need within the community.

"The bus will be here offering free heath checks and MOTs alongside breast screening from 9am to 4:30pm with some appointments still available from the Action Cancer website."

In addition to this, the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum will also be holding additional health focused events including mental health sessions led by Aware.