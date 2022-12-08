Gerry Adams to take questions on his new book in St Gall's

AUTHOR and former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams will host a book signing of his latest release – 'Black Mountain and Other Stories' – followed by a Q&A session in St Gall’s on Friday evening (December 9).



The event, which forms part of the club’s ongoing discussions series, gets under way at 7pm and will give attendees the opportunity to have an open discussion with one of Ireland's best-known political figures.



Speaking ahead of the event, Kevin Sheehan from St Gall's said: “We had initially planned to have Gerry in before the pandemic.



“Sadly, Covid came along and we had to reschedule but we are delighted that he will be joining us in the club on Friday night.



“This will give the public a chance to ask questions of Gerry and hopefully we will get an understanding of the man other than the politician.



“It will also be an opportunity for people to pick up a copy of his book and get it signed.”

Our reporter @JamesMcCarthy97 talks to @GerryAdamsSF about his new book of short stories 'Black Mountain and Other Stories'. https://t.co/G9Z01WRlUf — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) August 22, 2021

Black Mountain and Other Stories is an anthology of short stories set in the shadow of Black Mountain which explores a number of themes including relationships across the political divide and domestic abuse.



In a sit-down interview with the Andersonstown News last year, Gerry Adams said: “This one was six years in the waiting. That isn’t to say that it took six years to write but it took six years for me to find the time to write it.



“The pandemic and the fact that I wasn’t travelling as much meant that I could concentrate on it. I had the stories more or less drafted but, as you know through writing, it is writing and re-writing.



“I was also assisted by a guy called Timothy O’Grady who is a well-known author in his own right. Timothy did the foreword for this book and he gave me good advice.



“He deepened the writing experience for me. I mean, I write every day but it could be political, it can be letters, emails and all that craic.



“But if you are writing something that is fictional, it all happens in your head. Obviously you draw on your own life experiences and you might pick up bits and pieces from other people.”