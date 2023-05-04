Joby Fox playing live in Belfast this weekend

SINGER SONGWRITER: Joby Fox will be back playing live in Belfast this Saturday night

WEST Belfast troubadour Joby Fox is back in his native city this weekend and will play a special gig in the Sunflower pub as part of the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.

Saturday’s gig is part of a series of acoustic solo performances, stripped back to the bare bones that exposes the quality and raw power of his songs.

Joby will be supported by Shiva, two musicians who came to Belfast as refugees.

The gig comes ahead of Joby releasing his new album with Dimple Discs Records. I Once Was a Hawk Now I’m a Dove was recorded in Denmark with a young jazz group and in collaboration with one of Denmark’s top producers, Søren Mikkelsen in Medley Studios, Copenhagen.

The songs are a great amalgamation of two cultures, fusing folk, pop and jazz.

Tickets are available to book here.