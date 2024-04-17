Gallery: Warm welcome for Czechia hurlers at Hannahstown

A group of hurlers from Czechia were at Lámh Dhearg on Sunday to play a game against the host club.

Píobairí Strakonice is the GAA Club of Strakonice; a small town in South Bohemia - Czech Republic.

The name Píobairí was chosen as the symbol of Strakonice is a traditional Czech bagpiper which is also shown on the club logo.

The club was founded in 2020 and achieved GAA affiliate status in summer 2022. The current team is made up almost entirely of local players who are new to Gaelic games with 22 players being involved through the 2023 season, 19 of which were non-Irish.

This week club members embarked on the club's third annual trip to Ireland, visiting Croke Park (where the club logo is now on display on the wall of clubs). In previous years the team have played against Ard Eoin, Naomh Gall, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, Ruairí Óg and most recently Lamh Dheárg where the team received a great hospitable and enjoyable reception.