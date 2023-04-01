Norwegian students visit Belfast on fact-finding mission

A GROUP of students from Norway visited North Belfast this week as part of a fact-finding mission to learn about a post-conflict society.

Around 20 students from Drammen Upper Secondary College are studying post-conflict social justice and legacy challenges in the North of Ireland back home in Norway.

The trip was organised by Bone man Eddie Whyte, who has lived in Norway for over 30 years. He works as a political advisor in youth issues in Sandefjord municipality.

On Monday, the group visited Marrowbone Community Hub Teach Eilís, had a mental health and wellbeing session with Philip McTaggart and met Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile.

The group of students with Philip McTaggart from Mind Skills Training and Coaching

On Tuesday, highlights included a meeting with Lord Mayor Tina Black at Belfast City Hall and a discussion with former prisoner, politician and author Danny Morrison.

Wednesday saw the group have further engagements, which included meeting film maker Sean Murray, Ballymurphy Relatives Committee and Niall Murphy of Ireland’s Future.

The group will conclude their visit on Thursday with a visit to St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School for dialogue on post-conflict challenges.

One of the students, Selma Jacoby said: “We are here to explore the city and the conflict because we have been studying it back home in Norway.

“We want to learn more about the background to the conflict and how things have changed today.

“I am looking forward to meeting people of a similar age to us and talking to them about what life is here like.”

Eddie Whyte added: “It is always good to come home and show people around.

“It will be an important experience for these students, looking at legacy issues and life before and after the conflict here.”