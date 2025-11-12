AN official ban on the sale of disposable vapes across the North is being ignored by almost a third of vapers, a new study reveals.

61 per cent of people who regularly vape are continuing to use disposable products, despite a ban on them coming into force in June this year. The ban was implemented to combat fears that children were being disproportionately hooked by them and that they were causing increasing damage to the environment.

Manufacturers have been accused of deliberately targeting children by the use of colourful 'Disney-style' advertising of vapes in sweet flavours clearly designed to attract a younger user. Discarded disposable vapes were causing a massive headache for cleaning crews in councils areas across the North and the near-impossibility of separating the components of disposable vapes for recycling made them a target for environmentalists.

According to new research by nicotine patch makers Haypp, 61% of vapers here are still using disposable vapes. While it’s not illegal to have possession of a disposable vape, it is illegal for disposable vapes to be sold. The challenge for the authorities is that with so many vapers reporting that they are still able to purchase the banned devices, it indicates a thriving black market and huge numbers of unscrupulous retailers.



The new report reveals where vapers go to buy their vapes:



1. Local corner shops - 55%

2. Specialist vape shops - 37%

3. Supermarkets - 34%

4. Online retailers - 28%

5. Market stalls - 18%

6. Social media sellers - 14%

7. Private via friends/family - 12%

8. Car boot sales - 10%



This data shows that it’s not just market stalls or social media dealers that are selling disposable vapes, but corner shops and vape stores are the main sources of the problem. Unfortunately, this trend is set to continue, as 11% of vape users here admitted that they plan to continue purchasing disposable vapes in the future.

Worryingly, 45% of vapers here are using disposable vapes purchased before the ban, posing a potential safety hazard. Disposable vapes typically have a shelf life of 12 to 24 months, but poor storage conditions can shorten that dramatically. The sealed lithium-ion batteries inside disposable vapes can become unstable when exposed to heat, moisture, or physical damage, especially if stored in large quantities. It's recommended that anyone still stockpiling vapes should seriously consider disposing of these products.

Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at Haypp, said: “The data from our latest report clearly demonstrates that the disposable vape ban is not yet working as expected. A staggering 64% of vapers in Northern Ireland continue to use these illegal devices. The widespread availability of these illegal devices points to a very active black market that will be very difficult to police. In addition, we see that people have obviously stockpiled large quantities of disposable vapes, which presents its own safety issues. In this context, the government’s plan to introduce a retail licensing scheme for tobacco and nicotine products is a welcome and necessary move .”