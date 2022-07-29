Biggest Belfast Pride parade set for Saturday

PARADE: The Belfast Pride parade will return to the city streets for the first time since 2019

BELFAST Pride is celebrating its 31st festival in the city which will culminate with the annual Pride parade on Saturday.

The parade will leave Custom House Square at 1pm and make its way through the city centre followed by Party In The Square at Custom House Square until 6pm.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News ahead of this year's demonstration, newly appointed co-chair of Belfast Pride, John O'Doherty said that they are expecting this to be the biggest Pride the city has seen.

"We are expecting bigger numbers than ever before right across the city of Belfast. We have about a 35 per cent increase in groups registered for the parade since 2019 and it will be a day filled with colour, revelry and campaigning for the rights of LGBTQI+ people.

"Our theme for this year is 'community united in diversity' and it is very much along this line. It is about understanding the inequalities that all LGBTQI+ people face, not just on the basis of their sexual orientation but looking at issues such as gender identity and the inequalities experienced there, looking at asylum seekers and refugees, particularly LGBTQI+ asylum seekers and refugees. Looking at what their experiences and their needs are here in Northern Ireland.

"We are very pleased that this year, the Belfast Pride parade will be led by a group of LGBTQI+ refugees.

"The message that we want to send very clearly is that Belfast is a place for those people. We also want to address issues of racism, misogyny and the wider inequalities that the members of our community experience."

The biggest @belfastpride Festival to date started today with a family fun day in the grounds of Belfast City Hall.



It was brilliant to see so many families enjoying the festivities.



This year's #BelfastPride2022 will have over 100 diverse & inclusive events from 23rd-30th July pic.twitter.com/rSlb1YibzZ — Cllr Christina Black (@CllrBlack) July 23, 2022

John said that we can never forget that Pride is a protest and that it is an opportunity to highlight the inequalities that still exist and how we can seek to address those.

"We are very proud to be platforming a really diverse group of organisations and individuals across the festival and during the parade to help highlight these inequalities and help bring a voice to those people who quite often aren't heard."

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said that Pride events are important opportunities for members of the LGBTQI+ communities and their allies to increase their visibility and help create a sense of belonging for people who, because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, may feel they and the issues they face are ignored by society.

“I am delighted that Pride festivals are able to return to in-person events after two years because of Covid restrictions. It is great to see that more and more events are happening," she said.

“Pride events are open to all and I would encourage as many people as possible to attend to show our love, support and appreciation for our LGBTQI+ communities.

“It is important that we all work together to build an inclusive society. I hope you all enjoy events across Pride season this year.”

