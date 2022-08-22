WATCH: Delicious meals as 2 Men & A Grill opens in Ligoniel

2 Men & A Grill which has just opened in Ligoniel is the perfect place to grab a meal, a coffee or to just relax over a cup of tea.

North Belfast’s newest restaurant has two policies: that it will only serve the best produce available, from Wagyu beef, and other meat straight off the bone, to locally sourced, high quality vegetables. The other policy is the food will be reasonable priced.

2 Men & A Grill is currently serving three course Sunday meals for £12.95, and you can get a delicious double Wagyu beef burger for £6.95.

Ligoniel is an area steeped in local history, and 2 Men & A Grill pays homage to that, with the ‘Wolf Burger’ named for the last wolf in Ireland, which was killed in the local area of Wolf Hill.

Homage is also paid to Game of Thrones, as a lot of filming for the hit series took place in the local area, with their ‘Throne/GoT Burger’ which features a winning combination of beef burger, chicken burger, onion rings and tomatoes.

For those fancying something lighter or healthier, the alternatives are there. High protein breakfasts as well as protein shakes are available, and there are also vegan and vegetarian options on the menu to accommodate everyone.

Having already received brilliant reviews since opening, this affordable eatery, with a wide array of filling and healthy food is a must go to for anyone in North Belfast and throughout the city.