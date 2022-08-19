New café Two Men and a Grill opens in Ligoniel

LOOKING at the menu for the newly opened Two Men and a Grill on Ligoniel Road, we were blown away by the wide range of dishes on offer at extremely low prices so myself and three colleagues decided to head across and try it out for lunch.

Stepping inside, you are greeted by a traditional café/diner decor with their wall mural charting the history of the area. Upon arrival, the café was quite busy with lunch trade and as it was their opening week, a lot of inquisitive locals had turned out to give it a try.

Once seated we got talking to the table of ladies opposite with one telling us that this was her third visit since it opened at the weekend.

After glancing over the menu, I settled for the Meatball Sub. One of my colleagues ordered the Game of Thrones Burger which consists of a quarter pound Wagyu Beef Burger, grilled chicken fillet, cheese, onion rings and tomato.

One of my colleagues ordered the Mafia Boss Hotdog which was topped with bacon, beef mince, chicken, cheese and sauce. While, our final guest had the Kentucky Loaded Fries which came with crispy chicken, cheese and gravy.

The café also offer a range of milkshakes and smoothies so I ordered a Tropical Smoothie and my colleagues ordered a Mint Aero Milkshake and a Salted Caramel Protein Drink.

When the food arrived, we were blown away by the portion sizes. If you are looking somewhere where you can sit down in a lovely and warm atmosphere and enjoy a tasty and well cooked meal, then this is the place for you.

The beef in both the sub and burger were tender, juicy and cooked to perfection while the chicken was succulent and flavoursome.

For us, the highlight of our visit was the friendliness of the staff. From the moment we entered to the moment we left they couldn't have done enough for us and their dedication to providing something different for the people of Ligoniel definitely shines through.