Hopes that 'Ireland's ugliest bridge' at Finaghy can now be transformed

IRELAND'S UGLIEST: There are hopes that new Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd can address concerns around the appearance of Finaghy Bridge

WITH the announcement of John O’Dowd MLA as the new Infrastructure Minister there are hopes that he will take action to transform Ireland's ugliest bridge.

Sinn Féin councillor Geraldine McAteer has written to the new minister to request that he visits Finaghy Bridge to get a grasp of the impact that its unsightly appearance is having on the local community.

“As a councillor for Balmoral, local residents in Finaghy make it very clear to me that Finaghy Bridge remains a huge issue for them," she said.

"I’ve taken the opportunity of John O’Dowd’s appointment as Infrastructure Minister to write to him and congratulate him on becoming Minister for Infrastructure and ask him out for a site visit to the bridge and to meet with local residents and businesses at the nearby Devenish Complex, so that he can understand the strength of local feeling about this bridge.

"I’ve explained that the bridge is currently covered in graffiti and is a very depressing sight which angers and frustrates local people.

Cllr McAteer added that she hopes that Minister O’Dowd will take action to ensure an innovative detailed design process is undertaken this year which has the ambition to produce the best possible transformative redesign of the bridge and will include the views of local people and businesses.

"I have also asked Minister O’Dowd to commit the necessary funds to undertake the necessary works. I know there will be challenges around this as due to the DUP not attending the Assembly, there are difficulties in getting finance released," she continued.



"I have also let Minister O’Dowd know that at a meeting with the Department of Communities in February this year, I secured their commitment to funding part of the public realm aspects of the design – elements such as associated landscaping, lighting and paving. This will greatly add value to the overall transformative effect of the redesign of the bridge.

"Whilst I am cautious about raising expectations about action on the bridge, I nevertheless am always hopeful of progress being made."