Gaelic Games: Antrim’s hurlers set for a busy weekend

While much has been made of those who will be away from the Antrim panel this year, Rossa’s Aodhán O’Brien is one to return after missing out of the previous two campaigns INPHO

IT will be a busy weekend for Antrim's hurlers as they face games on two pre-season competitions as preparations for the year ahead crank up a notch.

On Saturday, the Saffrons will face Ulster University at Jordanstown (1.30pm) in the quarter-final of the Conor McGurk Cup before opening their Walsh Cup campaign on the road on Sunday against Westmeath who lost to Dublin on Thursday (Kinnegad, 1.30pm).

The first fixture took place at Tyrone GAA's Garnaghy Complex on Tuesday when a team made up of mostly young players backed up by some of the senior stars saw off the Red Hands 3-23 to 4-12 in the Conor McGurk preliminary round with Conal Cunning netting twice and Niall McKenna grabbing the other goal.

That ensures passage into Saturday's last eight game and another win will see them in a semi-final next Tuesday against either Down or Louth.

"Jordanstown on Saturday and then the losers of the Westmeath and Dublin game on Sunday - either in Dublin or Westmeath," Gleeson noted.

"It's a busy weekend for us, but that's what we're looking for. We need these games and the preparation for the National League."

Another exciting season lies ahead exciting season lies ahead with top-tier status in both League and Championship once again.

Antrim achieved their primary objectives in 2023 by remaining at the top table in both competitions and the hope will be to push on further in 2024.

However, the task will be a little tougher with a number of players from last season’s panel missing including the Dunloy contingent of Ryan Elliott, Seaan Elliott, Keelan Molloy and Eoin O’Neill, as-well-as Naomh Éanna’s Joe Maskey, Domhnall Nugent of St John’s and the retired Neil McManus.

Quarter Finals in store this Saturday in the Conor McGurk Cup 🏆🥎



All the games info

👉 https://t.co/aCQknn2lfP#ConorMcGurkCup24 @QueensGAA pic.twitter.com/YEmcWcDeW7 — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) January 4, 2024

It’s not all doom and gloom on the personnel front as a number of players have rejoined the panel after time away including Rossa’s Aodhán O’Brien, whilst a number of the newcomers last year who made a fine impact including Loughgiel’s Paul Boyle, Rian McMullan and Enda Og McGarry look set to be given the chance to fully establish themselves at inter-county starters.

“There are a few lads who will be doing a bit of travelling in the year ahead,” Gleeson confirmed at the opening of Antrim’s new gym at Dunsilly recently.

“It’s not firmed up yet, but we have a couple of big injuries and lads going back. Ciaran Clarke is still on the road to recovery, Michael Bradley has a significant injury so we may not see him until Championship.

“Conor McCann, it’s great to see him back on the pitch, but he is going to need a bit more time with us and in this facility get ready for the inter-county season.

“Younger guys coming in to trial, some guys back who are with us from before and a few guys departed, but we will announce our panel in the middle of January and take it from there.”

It doesn’t seem so long ago that all in saffron were standing on the field in Mullingar in glorious sunshine having retained their Leinster stars, but it’s time to turn a new page and Gleeson is looking forward to getting his teeth back into it for what will be his fifth season at the helm.

“It comes around quickly,” he said of the new season.

“We’ve had out pre-panel meeting with the lads, everyone is after having a good club campaign and we’re happy with how the club championships went.

“We’ll trial lads and get our League panel together. We’ll have the McGurk Cup, the Walsh Cup and the journey starts off quickly."

This year’s National League will have added importance as the GAA confirmed the structure will change in 2025 with the two groups of six replaced by seven-team Divisions 1A and 1B with promotion and relegation between them.

To reach the top tier, Antrim will need to finish in the top three in Group B this year or should they finish four, they will face a playoff against the corresponding team in Group A.

“Whichever way the Division One structures look going forward, that may push a lot of focus away from the League next season,” he opined.

“That will be interesting as it may put a different focus on the League for counties next year.

“We are still in the Leinster Championship and missed opportunities last year, but that brings lots of motivation for the year ahead.

“We’ve the three games in Corrigan again next year in League and Championship, so that’s fantastic - six home and four away in competitive game - a real plus for us.”

Our Senior Hurlers get their Walsh Cup campaign underway this Sunday!



We travel to Kinnegad to face @westmeath_gaa at 1:30pm



🎟 https://t.co/KCDBYsM0nj



🎥 https://t.co/v0MlxEAXFa pic.twitter.com/i1thhrvxhx — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) January 5, 2024

More games at home than away is a boost for players and fans, but Antrim’s League and Championship campaigns will both begin on the road with visits to last year’s All-Ireland finalists.

Limerick completed a clean sweep of League, Munster and All-Ireland - their fourth MacCarthy Cup success in succession - and although their main focus may be on that elusive ‘drive for five’, the League opener at the Gaelic Grounds on February 4 will be a big test of Antrim’s credentials.

Likewise their Leinster Championship opener, which will take place at Nowlan Park over the weekend of April 20/21 as they travel to face a Kilkenny side that will be smarting from successive All-Ireland final losses.

The tasks don’t get much tougher, but it’s exactly what every hurler wants.

“Last year’s All-Ireland final had 11 or 12 Allstars from the two counties,” Gleeson noted.

“We play Limerick in the first game of the National League and Kilkenny in the first round of the Leinster Championship. That’s exciting times and you just know from the players, they are focused playing against teams like that. That’s why we’re here and what we want, so it’s fantastic.

“Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds the first day will tell you how our pre-season has went.”