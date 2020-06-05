SEE INSIDE THE NEW-LOOK BLACK TAXIS: Community transport Service back on the road from Monday

West Belfast’s famous Black Taxis are to return to service on all routes from Monday 8 June – but passenger numbers will be reduced from six to four.

The Black Taxis, which travel routes from the city centre to as far as Lagmore in West Belfast and Ardoyne in North Belfast, have implemented comprehensive safety measures to protect both passengers and drivers.

Brian Barr, a spokesperson for Belfast Taxis CIC who operate the West and North Belfast Black Taxis, said:

“We will be operating a phased return and our initial operating hours will be 7am-7pm Monday to Saturday and noon-7pm Sunday,” he said. “Perspex screens have been installed in the front and in the rear of all our taxis along with plastic curtains to safely separate passengers.”

Payment will now be made into a new payment hatch upon entering the taxi. Sanitiser will be available to passengers before boarding and all travellers will be asked to wear facemasks. A private booking service for customers is also being introduced.