Schoolkids and South African rugby players event a storming success

IT was a fun-filled day for South Belfast primary school children when they met with a South African rugby team ahead of their match against Ulster this weekend.

Students from Finaghy Primary School, Knockbreda Primary School, Belvoir Park Primary School and St Ita’s Primary School met with professional rugby team the Stormers on Wednesday afternoon.

The students were given the opportunity to watch the top rugby team in action as they practiced at RBAI playing fields before doing a special meet-and-greet.

Joshua, Eli, Andrew and Jake got to meet players from DHL Stormers from South Africa who will be taking on the Ulster Rugby team this Friday night. pic.twitter.com/KF0AA8XrRy — Finaghy Primary (@Finaghyps) January 25, 2023

South Belfast Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl – a native of Zimbabwe – organised the highly successful event.

Kate said: “I was delighted to welcome South African rugby team, the Stormers, to South Belfast this afternoon. They kindly took some time away from their training to meet with children from four local primary schools in my constituency.

"It was brilliant to watch the children from across our community come together and be inspired by top athletes from another part of the world. Most importantly, though, everyone had fun!”

Some top tips at training today from some of the kids from local primary schools across the communities in Belfast. #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/32x0CrQSf3 — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 25, 2023

Joanne Browne, Principal of St Ita’s Primary School, said: “We have four P7 boys who play rugby for Cooke so they’re very excited to come down to see the professionals. It’s very inspirational for them.”