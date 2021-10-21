WATCH: Love Furniture opens new Belfast showroom on Ravenhill Road

Belfast’s premier furniture provider is celebrating the opening of a brand new showroom on the Ravenhill Road.



With thousands of items listed online, the new Love Furniture showroom offers customers a closer look at some of the high-quality furniture they have on offer.



Their expert staff are also on hand to offer advice and answer all questions on everything from sofas, beds, kitchen and dining room tables and rugs.



The Love Furniture team officially welcomed customers to the store with an opening celebration.



Commenting on the opening, Love Furniture Owner, Eunan McKenna, said: “We knew we needed a new retail store, and we already cover the North and West Belfast pretty well, so we thought it was a good idea to open at the other side of town.



“We started with online retail nearly 14 years ago now, so we have nearly 9,000 products listed online and there’s no way we could display everything, but the store is 10,000 square feet, so it’s great size. We’ve kind of focused on things like sofas, slide robes, beds and mattresses.”



Love Furniture

85 Ravenhill Road Belfast

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 1pm-6pm