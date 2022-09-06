Anonymous call to police sparks major Tullymore search

POLICE attended a security alert at Tullymore Gardens area of Andersonstown on Tuesday following an anonymous call claiming that a suspicious object had been left at the rear of a property.

Shortly after 10am, residents were alerted to the police presence in the area with sniffer dogs conducting searches in a number of gardens.

ATOs dressed in full ballistic body armour could be seen searching the drain network.

Residents were allowed to remain in their homes and police officers offered assistance to one elderly resident who had returned home during the incident with her shopping.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received an anonymous report that a suspicious object had been left at the rear of a property in the Tullymore Gardens area of West Belfast a number of years ago.

"Searches were carried out to ensure the safety of local people and nothing untoward was found."