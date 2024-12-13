Antrim Ladies backing Cash for Kids for Mission Christmas Appeal

Antrim Ladies are proud to support this year’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas appeal, a vital initiative to bring joy to children and young people living in poverty.

The team is encouraging the local community to donate cash or gifts to help families in need during the festive season.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many, with some families unable to provide gifts for their children. By supporting Mission Christmas, Antrim Ladies aim to ensure that every child in the community experiences the magic of Christmas.

The team are also running a cash call competition offering a £500 top prize. Details of how to contribute can be found on the Antrim LGFA Facebook page, making it easy for everyone to get involved and make a difference.

Last year, Mission Christmas raised £17.4 million in gifts and donations, bringing joy to over 290,000 children.

To donate or find out more, visit the Antrim LGFA Facebook page