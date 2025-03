Belfast is a sea of green for SPAR Craic 10k run

Slide 1 / 23

Thousands of runners took to the streets of Belfast this morning celebrating St Patrick's Day by taking part in the annual SPAR Craic 10k run from City Hall to Ormeau Park. Photos by Jim Corr.

