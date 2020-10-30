VIEW GALLERY: Best of the West Winners 2020

THE annual Best of the West awards may have been celebrated differently this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the ethos of community spirit was felt, albeit virtually, at the recent online event.

Hosted by Lynette Fay on October 9, community champions and heroes were acknowledged for their sterling efforts, for going above and beyond as unprecedented times, called for an unprecedented response.

Great to see our friends/pitched in members, the Ferris School of Irish dancing winning @ATownNews 'Best of the West' 2020. A dancing group that benefits from using our hall to facilitate lessons. Brilliant to see our hall being used by young people to engage in Irish culture. pic.twitter.com/U1UyXFQdTg — Lámh Dhearg CLG (@lamhdheargclg) October 30, 2020

After thousands of online, paper and text votes were counted, awards were bestowed to our sports clubs, restaurants, care homes, singers and youth clubs to name but a few. Community Hero awards were also given on the night to Colin Food Bank Collective, Tony and Brenda Coleman, The Cavemen and Irish language centre Ionad Uíbh Eachach.