Soccer: Bourke Sports Andersonstown Community FC 2014s Cup

SIXTEEN teams took part at the weekend in the Bourke Sports Andersonstown Community FC 2014s Cup on Sunday with four cup winners.

The tournament which featured 16 teams playing in four groups of four and each team playing each other once at Spórtlann na hÉireann on the Falls Road.

The tournament was partly held to raise money for local boy Niall McCahey who is part of the Andersonstown FC squad and was diagnosed with DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) in 2016.

For Niall’s treatment, he must travel to America every three months which costs £12,000. His condition has now deteriorated and he is now using a wheelchair most of the time.

At the tournament, bucket collections were there to help raise money for the Fight For Niall campaign.

Patrick Moore, Coach and Representative of ACFC said: “Today’s tournament has been fantastic.

"The football on display was excellent. The turnout from parents and coaches and how smoothly everything ran was excellent and a real credit to Seanna McGuinness, co-founder and lead committee member of ACFC who made sure everything ran smoothly.

"Working with Seanna in the lead up to this has been excellent, she left no stone unturned to make sure this event was the best of the best, with only the kids at heart every step of the way.

"I also want to thank Niall McCahey who was part of our coaching team with Maco and Cormac and for their correct decisions and getting the team really fired up.

“I also want to give credit to Ciaran Brophy as well, we had a small team planning a big event, Ciaran played a huge role in bringing all community clubs together, making it competitive and ensuring it was a day full of smiles. I'm personally looking forward to working with the team and the wider ACFC Club on many more similar events.”

Patrick continued: “Our main Sponsor, Bourke Sports and Simon Doherty in particular couldn't do enough for us in the build up and we are delighted to confirm that Andersonstown Community FC has made the change of supplier and the entire club will now be kitted in Bourke attire, something we are all very excited about.”

1st Place cup winners - St Oliver Plunkett

2nd place cup winners - St Malachys

3rd place cup winners - Lisburn Youth

4th place cup winners - Lisburn Rovers

Our 2014s are hosting the 1st Fight For Niall - Our Champion & Bourke Sports Cup on Sunday



16s teams. 4 Cups

Medals for Everyone

Lots of fun and football



Massive thank you to Bourke Sports for their kind sponsorship of the tournament and the IFA for all their help pic.twitter.com/UlimVQxDzY — Andersonstown Community Football Club (@AndersonstownC) August 1, 2023

Player of the Tournament - Luca from St Oliver Plunkett

Goalkeeper of the Tournament - Ciarnan from ACFC