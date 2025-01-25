Boxing: Holy Trinity hat-trick and Clonard one-two in the Ulster Elite finals

THERE was plenty to celebrate for Holy Trinity and Clonard at Girdwood Community Hub on Saturday as five of the 10 Ulster Elite titles contested were shared between the West Belfast clubs.

Storm Éowyn forced a postponement from Friday, but it didn't detract from a fine day of action in which dominance was cemented and new stars emerged, with late walkovers given to Scott Thompson at 51kg over Clepson Dos Santos and Diarmuid Bradley at 54kg over Karl Reilly.

In the opening final of the day, Clonard’s Jamie Graham made a statement with a stoppage of Casey Walsh, backing up the promise of last year.

Southpaw, Graham sprung for his corner with a jab downstairs, but Walsh quickly settled in a lively opening as both were happy to stand their ground and work on the inside, but it was Graham who seemed to get the better of it and twice picked off eye-catching lefts.

Graham continued to march forward in the second as he sought to up the pressure, but Walsh was more than happy to return fire with fire, digging in and letting his hands go with some success also.

However, his efforts to circle away were met with Graham closing the gap and his body attack was clearly beginning to take a toll with a grimace on Walsh's face when both rips were peppered and he was in distress by the end of the second as perhaps the bell saved him from a standing count.

It was certainly Graham in the ascendency and he was again straight down to business in the third, continuing to apply the pressure and a perfect left hood upstairs had Walsh almost over, but he took a count nonetheless.

That was a green light for Graham to explode with a non-stop attack as he cornered his rival and with nothing coming back, there was no option but to call a halt to the action with the Clonard man making a real statement in his first step into the senior grade.

"That's my first time in it and first title; I was very nervous but it worked in my favour," said a delighted Graham.

"Once I started landing, I realised I was too strong for him. He is a very good technical boxer, so I'm very proud of myself for the win.

"The body shots set the head up as I was just throwing down in the first two rounds, but then I was able to feint and bring it over. I knew I hurt him (before the count) as I saw him going over a bit and thought it could even have been stopped at that first count."

The Clonard teen is now hoping to push on and lay down a marker for the years ahead with the Commonwealth Games coming into view. To get there, his objective is to remain undefeated domestically and take what international chances come his way.

"Last year, I lost in January (in the Irish U18s) but didn't lose again domestically, so I want to take each one as they come and try my best," he added.

"I'm just focussing on getting better every day and hopefully, if I'm here next year and capable, I'll get sent to the Commonwealth Games."

Jon McConnell (blue) on his way to the 71kg title against Matthew McCole

Graham's clubmate, Caprice Coiley made it a one-two for the club with a unanimous verdict over Holy Trnity's Janssen Hill in the 66kg final.

However, there was better news for the Turf Lodge club on the day as they had three winners including Jon McConnell who exacted revenge for last year's final defeat to Matthew McCole as the Irish Elite champion again exhibited the strides he has made since losing to the Illies man 12 months previous with a split decision win.

Kyle Smith was also celebrating with the middleweight title as he too came through against Eoghan Quinn of St John's in Newry, forcing a count along the way and the Holy Trinity hat-trick was complete with Kaci Rock's unanimous verdict against Ella McDonald at 63kg, while the other women's final saw Glengormley's Ciara Craig took the lightweight title with a win over Emerald's Catrina Moore.

There was no joy for the returning Dylan Eagleson, however, as the St Paul's man lost out in the lightweight decider to Irish Elite champion, Rhys Owens. Both men were penalised with Owens losing a point for holding and the St Paul's man for use of the head, but it was Owen's day.

There was no such joy for his Erne clubmate, Anthony Malanaphy who lost out to a motivated Gianni Richmond as the Cairn Lodge man made up for last year's disappointment to take the welterweight title and scoop the 'most improved' award.

Ryan Murphy of St Monica's took the 80kg honours with a split verdict against Castleblayney's Connor McKeown, while Hoy Family's Gary McAllister defeated Immaculata's Colm McCorry in the heavyweight final.

Finals (red corner first)

51kg: Scott Thompson (Spartans) walkover vs Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

54kg: Diarmuid Bradley (Holy Trinity) walkover vs Karl Reilly (Immaculata)

57kg: Casey Walsh (North Down) vs Jamie Graham (Clonard) W RSC3

60kg: Catrina Moore (Emerald) 2-3 Ciara Craig (Glengormley)

60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) 5-0 Dylan Eagleson (St Paul's)

63kg: Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity) 5-0 Ella McDonald (Corpus Christi)

66kg: Caprice Coiley (Clonard) 5-0 Janssen Hill (Holy Trinity)

67kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) 1-4 Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge)

71kg: Matthew McCole (Illies) 1-4 Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

75kg: Eoghan Quinn (St John's) 1-4 Kyle Smyth (Holy Trinity)

80kg: Conor McKernon (Castleblayney) 0-5 Ryan Murphy (St Monica's)

92kg: Colm McCorry (Immaculata) 0-5 Gary McAllister (Holy Family)

Walkovers

51kg: Scott Thompson (Spartans)

54kg: Diarmuid Bradley (Holy Trinity)

48kg: Carleigh Irving (Oak Leaf)

48kg: Louis Rooney (Star)

50kg: Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata)

52kg: Connie Gibbons (St Bronagh's)

54kg: Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

57kg: Courtney McCrudden (Emerald)

63.5kg: John Paul Hale (Star)

75kg: Errin McGrath (Golden Star)

86kg: Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road)

92+ kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford)