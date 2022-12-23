Christmas comes early for residents of Brooklands care home

CHRISTMAS came early to Brooklands Care Home as their Christmas party for residents and their families went down a storm.

Guests were entertained by a choir, Irish dancers and live music ahead of the big day.

Commenting on the success of the event, Activities Coordinator at the home, Trisha Brown said: "Our resident Maureen O’Connor, who taught Kathy O’Connor School of Irish Dancing was the judge for our Irish dancers. Safe to say she did a great job!

"We want to say a massive thank you to a few extra special people including Ciara from Mount Eagles Spar for donating an abundance of treats for our residents, their families and our staff and thank you to Coopers Chemist for gifting a Christmas present to each of our residents. And thank you to everyone who came!"