Pro-Palestinian protestors in Belfast demand ceasefire in Gaza

PROTESTS took place in Belfast city centre over the festive period in support of Palestine and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

On New Year's Eve hundreds marched from the Albert Bridge to Pilot Street in Belfast as Israel continued its war in Gaza.

It followed another protest outside Belfast City Hall on Christmas Day, where despite the rain and cold temperatures 300 people turned up to hold a vigil for those who have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip.

Attendees stood in silence for over 20 minutes outside City Hall, with one minute representing one thousand Palestinian lives extinguished by the IDF in Gaza and the West Bank in just 12 weeks.

One of the organisers Michael Doherty said: "With over 7,000 babies and children and over 5,500 women among those murdered it is obvious that that the Israelis are inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinian population in Gaza and the West Bank."

PALESTINE: Over 300 people attended the Christmas Day vigil



Michael continued: "They have been given cover by the American and British Governments who continue to echo the line, 'Israel has the right to defend itself', this in turn has been used by Netanyahu to excuse the countless war crimes that they have committed over the last few months."

The Palestinian death toll now stands at over 22,000 people.