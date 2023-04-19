Clashes not reflective of positive cross-community work between Falls and Shankill

A FALLS Road residents’ group have said the recent anti-social behaviour at the interface gates on Lanark Way is not a true reflection of the positive cross-community work being carried out all year round between the Falls and the Shankill.

The Falls Residents' Association have been working to build relationships between the Falls Road and the Shankill. In the past year, cross community events organised between the Falls Residents' Association and New Life City Church have been hugely successful.

“We’re all about trying to build relationships between the Falls and the Shankill through projects like the human peace line on Good Friday, the carol service in December and the dancers during the St Patrick’s Day event,” said Robert McClenaghan from Falls Residents' Association.

“We’re looking to see what further events we can do to unite people from the Falls and the Shankill.”

A human peace wall was formed to mark 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement on Good Friday. The powerful event, which was attended by Lord Mayor Tina Black, community organisations, churches, politicians and youth groups, saw the attendees stand still together for 25 seconds as a symbolic gesture for the 25 years since the signing of the historic accord.

Anti-social behaviour broke out last week at Lanark Way, with groups of youths from both sides of the interface clashing. Police were called to the scene where several missiles and stones were directed at them resulting in one officer sustaining a minor injury and a sixteen-year-old arrested and later released on bail.

“We need to protect our young people and keep them safe, that is our overriding priority,” said Robert.

Thanks so much to Pastor Jonathan from New Life City Church for today’s ’Human Peace Wall’ event.



People from the Falls Road & Shankill Road came together at Northumberland Street to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. pic.twitter.com/r4yeNSVbnB — Cllr Tina Black (@CllrBlack) April 7, 2023

“We’re trying to promote a unity between the Falls and the Shankill, a reconciliation and peace building as an alternative to the scenes we saw during those two nights at Lanark Way. Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement we need to try and stop the violence at the interface gates like Lanark Way.

“It’s a small minority who are not from the Falls, or the Springfield area, coming to cause trouble. What we are seeing very clearly is they are not wanted. They’re promoting a negative when we are trying to promote a positive between the communities."

Speaking about the recent Education Authority cuts which have drastically impacted youth services in West Belfast, Robert said funding is essential to protect children and young people.

“I’m a volunteer with the Falls Residents' Association. We’re there to help and support groups like St Peter’s Youth Club, Divis Youth Project and the Grosvenor Recreation Centre, but their funding is being slashed and they’re being asked to do the same work but with half the funding.

“We need to fund the youth services if we are to protect our children and young people going forward. If there are no local youth clubs what are people going to do except go towards interface gates at Lanark Way and what we’re trying to say is no. It’s a holistic project, we all need funding and we all need supported.”