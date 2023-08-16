Dáithí is back on the transplant waiting list

The family of Ballymurphy organ donation campaign champion Dáithí MacGabhann have shared the news that Dáithí is back on the transplant waiting list.

Dáithí had been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 but was temporarily suspended earlier this year. In July, Dáithí underwent vital heart surgery which would allow him to be placed back on the waiting list.

Dáithí’s Law – a life-saving organ donation legislation named after the six-year-old – became law on June 1. Dáithí’s family tirelessly campaigned for the for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

The Ballymurphy family took to social media to share the heart-warming news.

In a statement the family said: “Hands in the air if you’ve got big news. Dáithí has brought a little magic of hope home from Paris; with the news we’ve all been waiting for: Dáithí is back and active on the transplant waiting list.”

Dáithí and his family were at Disneyland Paris this week, a dream trip for Dáithí.