Staff member threatened with knife during robbery on the Falls Road

A STAFF member has been threatened with a knife during a robbery at a business in the Falls Road on Sunday night.

The robber entered the premises at approximately 9:30pm and stole a sum of cash from the till before making off in the direction of the Beechmount area.

The staff member told the PSNI he had been “threatened by the man with a knife” but was not injured. The PSNI said the staff member has been “shaken by the ordeal.”

A police spokesperson said: "The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, wearing a white hoodie and green shorts with a surgical mask covering his face.

“Our investigations into the circumstances around this incident are ongoing and we would ask anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1870 of 13/08/23.”