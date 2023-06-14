WATCH: Colin primary school children shine on stage with Ulster Orchestra

LOCAL primary school children filled the community’s heart with joy and song, performing live with the Ulster Orchestra at Colin Town Square.

Talented pupils from Holy Evangelists and Good Shepherd Primary Schools shined on stage, performing songs and dances for the audience to enjoy. Parents' faces beamed with pride as the children jumped for joy having the time of their lives.

Ulster Orchestra participated as part of the Crescendo Outreach project, which provides music education to almost 1,000 children in four Belfast schools located in areas of social deprivation: Good Shepherd, Malvern, Holy Evangelists' and Wheatfield.

The aim of the Crescendo Project is to give primary school pupils access to high-quality music education throughout their school years. The Crescendo Project partners with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership, Shankill Children's Zone, and the Centre for Evidence and Social Innovation at Queen's University Belfast.

The special event marked the end of school year for both schools. Parents came to watch the children show off their musical talents alongside the Ulster Orchestra.

Annie Armstrong, Manager, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership praised the Crescendo project, saying it was a "fantastic opportunity" for young people.

Holy Evangelists’ Primary School in Twinbrook

“The Crescendo project is not only about developing musical skills and talent but also about building well-being, self-confidence, concentration, focus, and coordination skills leading to social and academic success. It is inspiring to see the enthusiasm of the performers and the support of the parents and grandparents who attended," Annie said.

“Our thanks are extended to the Ulster Orchestra, Holy Evangelists and Good Shepherd Primary Schools and to the Department for Communities and Urban Villages Initiative for their support.”